Radev after the meeting with Rutte: NATO is monitoring the situation and is ready to help Bulgaria and Romania

NATO is monitoring the situation and is ready to help Bulgaria and Romania to strengthen their capabilities to counter drones and for maritime surveillance after the recent attacks on merchant ships.

This is what Prime Minister Rumen Radev wrote in a post on the social network X. He thanked NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in a post on his social network, after their meeting in Brussels today with Romanian President Nikusor Dan, for the clear signal that security in the Black Sea is the security of the Eastern Flank,

Bulgaria calls for joint efforts for the security of shipping in the Black Sea, Radev added in the post.