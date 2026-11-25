Bulgaria has not been fined over the excessive deficit procedure, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Investments and Industry Aleksandar Pulev said. His comment came after the presentation of the European Semester’s autumn package, in which the European Commission assessed the actions taken by the country to correct the deficit as insufficient.

“This process should not be subject to speculation; no fine has been imposed at present,” Pulev said at a briefing at the Council of Ministers.

The European Commission recommended that the European Council establish that Bulgaria had not taken effective action under the excessive deficit procedure. The recommendation provides for the possibility of a financial sanction amounting to 0.02% of gross domestic product, but the final decision is yet to be taken by the Economic and Financial Affairs Council on December 11.

The criticism concerns the 2026 budget

According to Pulev, the European Commission’s assessments concern the 2026 budget, not the draft budget for 2027.

“If there has been criticism, it has been directed at three months of our government, but it is a verdict on the three years before that – very poor fiscal policy and a complete lack of financial discipline,” the deputy prime minister said.

He said that no criticism had been expressed regarding the 2027 budget. In his words, the draft budget begins “a very difficult process of restoring the health of public finances.”

The decision will be made on December 11

Pulev said that Bulgaria would take part in constructive negotiations with the European institutions. At the ECOFIN meeting, the country will be represented by the Ministry of Finance, which will defend Bulgaria’s position.

The deputy prime minister said that the government would do everything possible to avoid the imposition of a sanction. He pointed out that Bulgaria continues to have the lowest ratio of public debt to gross domestic product and that measures are being taken to reduce the deficit.

“Yes, theoretically there is some risk that European funds could be suspended, but in practice you can see a completely different attitude and support, as well as constructive dialogue with Europe,” Pulev said.

According to him, the funds under the Recovery and Resilience Plan were activated thanks to the work and efforts of Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Pekanov. Pulev said he was optimistic about defending the national interest in the upcoming talks.

Sources: bntnews.bg