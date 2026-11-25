The National Assembly passed the budget of the National Health Insurance Fund at first reading. The main dispute in the plenary chamber was whether the planned increase in funding for prevention and preventive care is sufficient against the backdrop of the funds allocated for hospital care and clinical pathways.

Funding for preventive care is increasing by around 25%, while funding for hospital care is rising by around 9%. The overall increase in funding for outpatient medical care is 29.5%. Opposition representatives, however, pointed out that in absolute terms, the funds for clinical pathways once again significantly exceed those for preventive care.

“Overall, the percentage increase in outpatient medical care is 29.5%. The logic of greater prevention and preventive care aimed at reducing the burden of disease is indisputable,” Katya Ivkova said.

Lachezar Ivanov of GERB pointed out that funding for hospitals is once again higher. Dzhevdet Chakarov of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms said that although the first steps are visible, sufficiently substantial reforms have not been planned for yet another year.

Dispute over funding for preventive care

The debate also raised the issue of young doctors. According to the opposition's criticism, the budget contains no specifically allocated funds for them, only a commitment that such funding will be provided.

Aleksandar Simidchiev of “Democratic Bulgaria” presented the distribution of the additional funds using an example based on every new 100 euros: 40 euros for hospitals, 25 euros for medicines and only 14 euros for general practitioners, outpatient specialists and tests.

“The system is once again telling each of us: “Come when you become seriously ill and we have to admit you to hospital,” instead of: “Come in time,”” Simidchiev said.

Nikolay Denkov of “We Continue the Change” accused the ruling parties and the Ministry of Health of manipulation regarding the claim that prevention and preventive care are a priority. Georgi Georgiev of “Vazrazhdane” said that over the past five years, the NHIF budget has increased by around BGN 1 billion each year, without any substantial change.

After discussing the NHIF budget, the MPs continued with the first-reading consideration of the budget of the State Public Insurance.

Sources: nova.bg