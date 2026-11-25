A $90 million investment in high-tech manufacturing of components for aircraft engines will be made in Plovdiv. The project is being undertaken by Turkey’s TUSAŞ Engine Industries with the participation of US-based GE Aerospace, Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Aleksandar Pulev announced.

The production facility is expected to create 170 highly skilled jobs and bring technology and expertise transfers to the aviation industry. According to Pulev, this will be the Turkish company’s first production facility outside its domestic market.

Bulgaria was selected from among three destinations

“We managed to beat two alternative destinations,” Pulev said. He pointed out that negotiations on the project began almost a year ago, and that Bulgaria’s selection was a sign of confidence in the country’s political stability and economic policies.

The minister described President Rumen Radev as a “critical factor” in the process of attracting the investment. Pulev did not specify a timeframe for the start of construction or production.

The investment is part of a broader programme

According to Pulev, the state will provide expedited administrative services, institutional support and a single point of contact for companies creating high-tech manufacturing facilities and jobs.

He also announced that new projects worth €700 million had been certified by the Bulgarian Investment Agency. They are expected to create 3,500 jobs in 2027 and 2028. Pulev also cited a 100% increase in foreign direct investment since the beginning of the year.

“Today’s investment is a collective reflection of the policies and programmes of our government. We are not pursuing sporadic investments; we are building comprehensive ecosystems,” the minister said.

Sources: novini.bg