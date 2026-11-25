Part of the Mladost 2 district in Sofia will be without water on November 26. The water supply will be interrupted for 12 hours – from 10:00 to 22:00.

The affected area lies between Prof. Aleksandar Teodorov-Balan St., Aleksandar Malinov Blvd., Andrey Lyapchev Blvd. and St. Kiprian St. According to Sofia Water, the reason is scheduled repairs to a shut-off valve.

“The water supply will be interrupted on November 26 from 10:00 to 22:00,” Sofia Water announced.

Water supply to the affected addresses is expected to be restored after the repair work is completed, by the stated end time.

Sources: stolica.bg, smartsofia.net