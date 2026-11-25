Sofia is seeking a model for managing and developing its mineral waters and baths based on Vienna’s experience. A working group of Sofia Municipality is expected to prepare a comprehensive proposal by February 2027, while the subsequent roadmap will cover the period from 2027 to 2035. The analyses include eight sites managed by the municipality, as well as four others with development potential.

The working group is chaired by Lubomir Georgiev, the deputy mayor responsible for Urban Planning and Development. The aim is for the mineral resources, buildings and urban environment to be considered together, so that following the restoration of the baths there is a clear answer as to who will manage them, how they will be financed and how public access will be guaranteed.

Vienna Manages Its Baths Through a Specialised Department

“It is not enough to restore a mineral bath. We need to know how it will operate afterwards – how it will be managed, how it will be financed, how it will use the mineral resource and how we will guarantee public access to it,” said Lubomir Georgiev.

From 5 to 7 October, experts from Sofia Municipality, together with colleagues from Budapest, visited Vienna as part of the project “Historic Baths as Sustainable Urban Assets”. The programme is funded through the city-to-city exchange under the European Urban Initiative.

In the Austrian capital, the municipal baths are entrusted to the specialised MA 44 department. Vienna is implementing a development programme for its baths until 2030 and is preparing a strategy with a 2040 horizon. According to the hosts, this approach makes it possible to build up expertise, coordinate investment planning and manage the sites according to common standards.

The Sofia delegation visited Amalienbad, Großfeldsiedlungsbad and Floridsdorfer Bad, as well as the Therme Wien thermal complex. The technical facilities, photovoltaic installations, saunas and ways of combining public services with energy efficiency were examined there.

Energy Savings Finance Modernisation

One of the highlights was the model of energy-efficiency contracts. Under this model, external partners provide upfront financing for renovation measures, while the invested funds are repaid through the savings achieved in energy costs. The baths in Vienna use heat pumps, photovoltaic systems, solutions for recovering waste heat and modern water-treatment technologies.

The visit to Therme Wien also demonstrated how one complex can combine different functions. It has around 4,000 square metres of water area, a sauna zone of approximately 3,000 square metres and a health centre with around 6,000 square metres of usable space. In addition to sports and recreation, the complex offers family areas, wellness, medical and therapeutic services, while a digital system facilitates visitors’ bookings and access.

In Sofia, various management options will be considered – a municipal enterprise, a municipal commercial company, a concession, a management contract or a combination of models. The experience gained from Vienna will complement the analyses of the team coordinated by Dr Ivo Anev, which is working on the financial and economic framework and the roadmap for the development of the baths. The aim is to adapt European practices to Sofia’s mineral resources, architectural heritage, legal requirements and needs.