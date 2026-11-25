The investment by TUSAŞ Engine Industries (TEI), in which the US giant GE Aerospace is a key shareholder, in the company’s first plant outside the Republic of Turkey integrates Bulgaria into the global supply chains of the aviation industry. Prime Minister Rumen Radev said this during a meeting at the Council of Ministers with the management of TEI. Türkiye’s Ambassador to Bulgaria, Mehmet Sait Uyanık, also took part in the meeting.

The investment is worth $90 million and envisages the construction of a plant in the Plovdiv area for the production of high-precision components for aircraft engines. The new production facility will create hundreds of long-term jobs and, according to Prime Minister Radev, will also create new opportunities for Bulgarian suppliers, engineering companies, small and medium-sized enterprises, universities and vocational high schools.

The prime minister emphasized that establishing Bulgaria as a hub for high-tech industrial production is a priority of the Bulgarian government. “We promised to attract this type of investment in order to transform the Bulgarian economy from a model based on cheap labor and consumption to high-tech production with high added value,” Prime Minister Rumen Radev said.