Bulgartransgaz is insisting on signing an agreement with Toplofikatsiya Sofia by December 31, 2026, acknowledging unpaid liabilities amounting to €301,942,297.70. The sum relates to 39 invoices for natural gas delivered in 2024, bTV reported.

The public supplier has sent a letter to the Sofia district heating company and all competent institutions. It states that the limitation periods for claims under the invoices will expire in 2027.

Total debt reaches €971 million

According to data cited by bTV, Toplofikatsiya Sofia’s total debt to Bulgartransgaz amounts to €971 million. Under the agreement, the company must explicitly acknowledge its liabilities, which would interrupt the limitation period.

The letter has been presented as a final invitation to settle the dispute out of court. In it, Bulgartransgaz warns that if an agreement is not signed by the end of the year, it will begin filing legal claims in stages to collect the outstanding receivables.

“If the agreement is not signed by the end of the year, the public supplier will proceed with the phased filing of legal claims to collect its receivables.”

According to the letter, this will result in additional legal costs for Toplofikatsiya Sofia, exceeding €12 million.

Information on payments requested

Bulgartransgaz is insisting on receiving, by December 5, 2026, full information on the financial and liquidity position of Toplofikatsiya Sofia. The requested data include a 13-week cash flow forecast and a detailed payment schedule.

This information was requested in a previous letter more than a month ago, but no response has been received so far, the bTV report states.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg