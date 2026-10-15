Kalin Stoyanov to Lyubomir Nikolov: Demerdzhiev is most active on TikTok and Facebook

Former Minister of Internal Affairs and current MP from the MRF Kalin Stoyanov disputed a statement by the acting Secretary General of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Lyubomir Nikolov and raised the question of who finances the presence of Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev on social networks.

The reason for his reaction on Facebook was Nikolov's answer to journalists to a question about the activity of the Ministry of Internal Affairs compared to that of the previous leadership during the previous elections.

„We are not that active on TikTok, but we are active on the ground and we are acting“, Nikolov said earlier today.

„With all due respect to Mr. Nikolov, what he said does not correspond to reality and is false“, Stoyanov wrote. According to him, the most active on TikTok and Facebook is Demerdzhiev.

Stoyanov claims that the minister relies on over 20 groups on both platforms, administered and controlled by people close to him. According to him, they have catchy names, including "armies", "battles" and "fearless", and their goal is to gain public approval in favor of Demerdzhiev.

“It would be nice for the acting secretary general of the Ministry of Internal Affairs to know that his boss is a "main character" on TikTok and Facebook, but it would be even more appropriate to ask who and how pays for Demerdzhiev's entire presence on the Internet, and as far as I know, this is a very expensive pleasure“, Stoyanov concluded his publication.