Plamen Dimitrov: A pink tomato in Sofia costs 8 euros. What is this price?

„The minimum wage provides the lower level of income. Its increase guides how all other incomes should go. 6.4% upwards is categorically unacceptable. For us, this cannot be the solution“.

This was commented on in the program “Face to Face“ by the President of the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions Plamen Dimitrov.

„People have long calculated how much the minimum wage should be - 690 euros for 2027. The number cannot be any other“, he added.

“The irony and sarcasm of Rumen Radev that he wants a 1000 euro minimum wage, but cannot, are inappropriate. A 70 euro increase is within the budget's capabilities. There is already dissatisfaction. There have already been protests. Tomorrow, October 16, we will organize a motorcade“, explained Dimitrov.

“We want 690 euros to be the minimum wage. We want a 10% increase in the salaries paid by the government to cover inflation. The small basket is an 8.6% increase in our opinion. All numbers are above 5%“, the president of the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions also said.

According to him, with the tax measures the government will “score“ 1.5 billion euros extra in the budget for 2027.

„Most funds come from indirect taxes. Indirect taxes – VAT and excise duties are paid by people. We can argue whether business pays taxes. We have an increase in the producer price. There are no bankruptcies in Bulgaria because of the minimum wage. There were companies that moved out because they relied on the minimum wage. We have good growth. There are investments. It is exaggerated to try to present how bad the economy is“, explained Plamen Dimitrov.

„The markups on cucumbers and tomatoes cannot be market-based. I see, a pink tomato in Sofia is 8 euros. What is this price? When was a tomato 16 leva last year. I can give many examples. It is contagious. Everyone is starting to follow this price. Fresh milk in Bulgaria is the most expensive. Bulgarian rice – the most expensive all year. Packaged beans – same story“, emphasized Plamen Dimitrov.