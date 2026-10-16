A man was threatened with a knife and his car was smashed near Stara Zagora

Two men, aged 40 and 28, were detained after attacking a 27-year-old man near the Stara Zagora village of Dalboki and causing serious damage to his car.

A pre-trial investigation has been initiated into the case.

The report was filed on 112 on October 15 at around 6:02 p.m. According to the victim, the incident occurred at around 5:40 p.m. while he was collecting walnuts in an area near the village.

The two men were driving a car on a dirt road between fields. They got out of the car and started slashing the tires of a car parked nearby with a knife. When the 27-year-old man went to ask them what they were doing, one of them threatened him with a knife in his hand.

The man managed to escape and reported the incident to the police. His 28-year-old partner, with whom he lives as a family, and his 73-year-old grandmother were also at the scene. No one was injured in the incident.

When inspecting the scene, the police found that the car had suffered significant material damage - all four tires were slashed, the windows, taillights and headlights were broken.

According to the person who sent the report, the two men were known to him. After immediate operational and search actions, the police established their identities, as well as the vehicle they were driving.

When searching the car, a wooden bat and a metal hammer were seized. The two men have been detained for up to 24 hours.