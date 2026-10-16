Strengthening the protection of the EU's external borders is of key importance for the security of Europe and requires solidarity and support for the Member States that are on the front line in the fight against illegal migration.

This is the position of Prime Minister Rumen Radev, which he stated today at the high-level working meeting dedicated to migration, which was held within the framework of the European Council in Brussels.

Prime Minister Radev also pointed out that achieving sustainable results in countering illegal migration requires close cooperation with the countries of origin of migrants and improving the mechanisms for their return to their own countries.