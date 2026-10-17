The election of a new composition of the Supreme Judicial Council begins with the General Assembly of Prosecutors. It is held in Sofia and marks the beginning of the procedure for the election of members from the professional quota of judges, prosecutors and investigators.

1,570 prosecutors have the right to participate in the assembly. The chairman of the assembly, the members of the election commission and the composition of the polling stations will be elected during the first meeting. A hearing of the 25 candidates from the prosecutors' quota is also forthcoming.

The assembly is held in the “Sofia Event Center“ hall in Sofia. According to the chronogram adopted by the SJC, the vote for the prosecutor's quota will be held on October 24.

After the prosecutors, it is the turn of the judges and investigators

The general meeting of the judges is scheduled for October 31, and the vote for their representatives will be held on November 7. The investigators will gather on November 14, and the vote for their quota is scheduled for November 21.

The judges will vote in 30 polling stations, the prosecutors - in 29, and the investigators - in five. Four polling stations have been designated for the judges in Sofia, for the prosecutors - three, and the vote of the investigators will be held at the National Investigation Service and the court chambers in Plovdiv, Veliko Tarnovo, Varna and Burgas.

Participation is in person

The SJC plenum expressed the opinion that it is not permissible for a magistrate to participate in the scheduled general meetings by proxy. “It is not permissible for a prosecutor, judge and investigator to participate by proxy“, the SJC stated.

The new composition of the council will be formed from the professional quota after the completion of the separate procedures for prosecutors, judges and investigators. In parallel with them, the procedure for selecting members from the parliamentary quota is also being carried out.

Sources: novini.bg