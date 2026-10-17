Zlatanov: Only Bulgarian services were on the "Chelsea-3"

Only employees of the Maritime Administration, the Navy and the "Border Police" boarded the ship "Chelsea-3". This was stated by the director of the "Border Police" Chief Commissioner Anton Zlatanov in the program "Wake Up" on Nova TV. According to him, the ship was moved to the port in Burgas in order to carry out inspections and clarify the causes and circumstances surrounding the incident.

Zlatanov pointed out that the teams of the "Border Police" were close to the ship during the operation. He specified that at the beginning of the actions, the sea level was two points, and about two hours later it reached four points.

The Chief Commissioner also said that the anti-drone system was deployed at the Sofia airport. “We impacted dozens of drones“, he said. According to him, the ship “Chelsea-2“ did not approach “Chelsea-3“. The crew of the first ship was ordered to stop, after which officers of the “Border Police“ boarded it.

Check on the case of Iva Mihaylova

Anton Zlatanov also commented on the case of Iva Mihaylova, for which the Minister of the Interior has already ordered an inspection. The director of the “Border Police“ stated that he had an idea of how she was in Bulgaria, but could not provide details.

He stressed that there was no violation of the Bulgarian border crossings. “There is no record in the border control system of the Bulgarian-Macedonian crossings“, said Zlatanov and added that there was no evidence of any worrying circumstances in the case.

Sources: novini.bg