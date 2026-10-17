Stoyan Trichkov accused the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions of political influence over the protests

The MP from "Progressive Bulgaria" Stoyan Trichkov said that the protests of the unions were coordinated with GERB and MRF. He made the comment to bTV against the backdrop of the national protest campaign of the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions for higher incomes and the dispute over the 2027 budget.

„I can't help but see political influence, because recently the advisor to Plamen Dimitrov is the until recently right-hand man Yordan Tsonev of the leader of the MRF, who was sanctioned under the global "Magnitsky" law by the US and the UK – Delyan Peevski“, said Trichkov.

The MP did not present additional evidence for his claim that the protests are politically coordinated. His position comes after the national action “For higher incomes!“ announced by the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions, which includes a protest and a motorcade in Sofia.

The ruling party does not expect a retreat from the budget

Trichkov said that the ruling majority is ready to listen to the reasoned positions of the unions and employers. According to him, talks on the formation of the minimum wage have already been held between the three parties.

“Obviously, more protests are coming, but we are not afraid of protests. They are an essential part of life and we are ready to hear every reasoned opinion“, said Stoyan Trichkov.

He specified that the government is proposing in the budget only what is possible at this stage. From his words it became clear that the government is ready to discuss measures to improve people's lives, but they will probably not deviate from the main parameters of the draft budget for 2027.

Focus on children, mothers, pupils and students

Trichkov pointed out that “Progressive Bulgaria“ places emphasis on funds for children, mothers, pupils and students. Among the stated priorities are increasing child and maternity benefits in the second year.

“We have no qualms about telling the truth“, the MP also said.

The Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions insists on higher incomes and continuing talks on the budget. The management, for its part, is signaling that they will participate in negotiations, but are not planning a significant retreat from the prepared financial framework.

Sources: actualno.com, nova.bg