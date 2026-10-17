A fire broke out again near private fields in Filipovtsi

A fire has broken out again in the area of the capital's "Filipovtsi" district. The fire engulfed private fields on the evening of October 16. The signal was filed at around 7:30 p.m., the General Directorate of "Fire Safety and Population Protection" reported to BTA. A publication by "Telegraph" states that the flames broke out at around 7:40 p.m.

A fire truck was sent to the scene, but when the team arrived, the fire had already been extinguished. There are no reports of any injuries. The incident occurred in an area where local residents have repeatedly reported illegal dumping and burning of waste.

Resident reports blocked access

The fire was reported by Silvia Yordanova, whose property is located in the affected area. She suggested to “Telegraph“ that the flames may have started from burning tires and waste.

Earlier this week, Yordanova said that she had received an order to clean her property, but access to it was blocked. According to her, one of the options is that if the police try to enter, if this proves impossible, a “protocol by the law enforcement agencies“ will be drawn up.

Other publications about the incident also indicate that the streets in the area make it difficult for fire engines to reach the fire. According to data cited by BTA, the fire was small and was extinguished before the team arrived.

Sources: telegraph.bg, dnes.dir.bg, stolica.bg