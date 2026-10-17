Patriarch Bartholomew wished Bulgaria peace and prosperity

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew is arriving in Bulgaria for a three-day visit at the invitation of Bulgarian Patriarch Daniil. In an interview before the visit, he said that he expects it to strengthen relations between the Constantinople and Bulgarian Orthodox Churches.

“I am confident that everything will pass in a truly fraternal spirit“, Patriarch Bartholomew told BNT. He described the visit as an opportunity to strengthen the friendship and spiritual ties between the two churches.

The visit begins with an exhibition at the National Palace of Culture

According to the program of the Bulgarian Patriarchate, on October 17, Bartholomew will be welcomed by Patriarch Daniil and metropolitans of the Holy Synod in the Synodal Palace. Later, the two primates will open the exhibition “Holy Mountain in Sofia“, dedicated to Mount Athos, at the National Palace of Culture.

On October 18, Patriarch Bartholomew and Patriarch Daniil will participate in a solemn hierarchal divine liturgy in the Cathedral “St. Alexander Nevsky“. A Trisagion is also planned at the grave of the late Bulgarian Patriarch Neophyte.

The Patriarch recalled the visits to Istanbul and Imvros

Bartholomew recalled the visit of Patriarch Daniel to Istanbul in December 2025, as well as the subsequent visit of the Bulgarian Patriarch to the island of Imvros, the birthplace of the Ecumenical Patriarch. He pointed to both trips as a sign of deepening spiritual relations between the Orthodox Churches.

The interview also touched on the topic of historical justice in the return of valuables and remains that were moved under difficult historical circumstances. Bartholomew gave as an example the transfer of the mortal remains of Tsar Samuil to Bulgaria from Greece.

According to the Ecumenical Patriarch, such injustices must be remedied in a timely manner, because this strengthens bilateral relations and contributes to understanding between peoples.

Wishes for Bulgaria in the European Union

In his message to the Bulgarian people, Patriarch Bartholomew extended a blessing to all members of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church. He wished the country unity, prosperity and political stability, as well as progress within the European Union.

The three-day visit will end on October 19 with a festive conciliar patriarchal holy liturgy in the Rila Holy Monastery.

Sources: bgnes.bg