The lack of a quorum postponed the election of prosecutors for the Supreme Judicial Council

The general meeting of prosecutors for the election of members of the Supreme Judicial Council was postponed by one hour due to a lack of a quorum. 449 prosecutors registered in the hall out of 1,570 registered on the electoral list.

The quorum was checked and announced by the acting “Prosecutor General“ Vanya Stefanova. According to Art. 29g, para. 2 of the Judicial System Act, the meeting must begin at 11:00 regardless of the number of attendees.

„In the absence of a quorum, the meeting shall be postponed for one hour later and shall be held regardless of the number of attendees.“

The agenda provides for the election of the chairman of the general meeting, as well as members of the election commission and the polling stations. These decisions are the necessary organizational step before the election of representatives of prosecutors in the SJC.

The second day is scheduled for October 24

The procedure is planned for two days – October 17 and 24, 2026. The first day should be dedicated to organizing the work of the assembly and the election process, and the next day is set to continue the election procedure.

The assembly is being held in the “Sofia Event Center“ hall in Sofia. The election is part of the procedure for forming the ninth panel of the Supreme Judicial Council from the professional quota.

Sources: bgnes.bg