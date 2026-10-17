Radostin Vassilev: I expect a big surprise in the presidential elections

Iliyana Yotova may not win the presidential elections in the first round, and the considered sure participants in the runoff may remain outside it. Such a development is allowed by MECH's candidate for the presidential post Radostin Vassilev.

He does not believe the sociological forecasts and expects dissatisfaction with Rumen Radev's government to affect the vote.

In the program "Denyat ON AIR" Vassilev also commented on the security in the Black Sea, fuel prices and the state budget.

Will there be an unexpected rearrangement of the favorites?

Radostin Vassilev questioned the predictions of a convincing victory for Iliana Yotova and stated that his meetings with voters show different public attitudes.

"I dare say that there will be a big surprise there. She is not able to make any strong result in these elections. It is visible on the ground", Vassilev said regarding Iliana Yotova.

According to him, there will be a runoff, but it is not certain that the candidates who are currently considered favorites will appear in it.

"Future uncertain events are commented on by fortune tellers and sociologists. They are in the same category."

Vassilev also disputed the predictions for Rumen Radev's political support.

"Of those who were given 131 deputies for Radev, if the elections were now, he wouldn't have even half", said the MECH presidential candidate.

He criticized Yotova and Andrey Gyurov for their pre-election meetings with a previously invited audience.

"I am on the streets, in the markets and I meet people who not all approve of me, they probably don't like me, but I hold my head high in front of them", assured Vassilev.

According to him, people are mostly worried about impoverishment and their economic situation, and MECH has the potential to become a serious political factor in the medium term.

Asked about his own chances, he said: "My chance "...to reach a runoff and become president is 100% greater than the chance that Yotova and Gyurov will be at my level, in any aspect of governance, let's talk about it."

Vassilev also criticized the budget macro-framework, questioning the expected growth in revenues with the planned new tax and social security burdens. He predicted that with such a budget, Rumen Radev's government would not remain in power next year.

The attacks in the Black Sea - a Ukrainian provocation?

Regarding the attacks on merchant ships in the Black Sea, Vassilev said that Bulgaria does not have sufficient defense capacity to definitively identify the perpetrators.

"I am not sure that they are Russian. "This could be a Ukrainian provocation," he commented, drawing a parallel with the provocation in Gleiwitz, which provided a formal pretext for the start of World War II.

The MECH candidate criticized Prime Minister Rumen Radev for his conversation with Russian Ambassador Eleonora Mitrofanova.

"Prime Minister Radev has humiliated himself from the position of prime minister to summon an ambassador," he said.

"If the question were what I would do, I would contact Putin directly or at least someone from his cabinet who is responsible for defense."

He insisted on a full investigation of the attacks and acknowledged the need for the support of the allies.

"We are a NATO member state and we have no other choice but to ask for help from them," he emphasized.

The state - owner of "Lukoil"

Radostin Vassilev defended the proposal for the state to acquire the "Lukoil" refinery, stating that this would give it greater opportunities to influence fuel prices.

According to him, the purchase would not cost more than 2 billion euros, and the funds could be provided from the budget.

"I will find it for you", he answered when asked where the money would come from, indicating that there were at least 10 budget items from which the necessary funds could be provided.

"If the state were the owner, it could generate profits that, whether through state aid or by reducing the prices of a column, would help citizens,", the guest of the show expressed confidence.