Terziev: For many years, the necessary efforts have not been invested to replace the heat transmission network in Sofia

For many years, the necessary efforts have not been invested to replace pipes and solve breakdowns in a timely manner. Now catching up is costing us all a lot. This is how Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev commented to journalists on the frequent shutdowns of the heat supply due to breakdowns and planned repairs, BTA reports.

He announced that all repair activities of "Toplofikatsiya Sofia" should be completed by mid-November. The mayor expressed hope that this will ensure a calmer season for Sofia residents, despite the discomfort of recent months. Better now than when temperatures are below zero, the mayor commented on the shutdown of the heat supply.

A BTA report on the website of "Toplofikatsiya" shows that the heat supply due to planned repairs and accidents has been stopped to date in parts: "Iztok" district, the center of Sofia, "Yavorov", "Mladost" 1, "Dianabad", "Izgrev, "Iztok", "Slatina", "Lozenets", "Studentski grad", "Musagenitsa".

The Mayor of Sofia Vasil Terziev participated in the last day of the autumn cleaning of the capital and in the cleaning of the banks and approaches to the lakes in the South Park.