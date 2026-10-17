The general meeting of prosecutors has begun. They are hearing 25 candidates for the new SJC

The General Assembly of Prosecutors to elect members of the Supreme Judicial Council has begun, News.bg reports.

Although it was initially scheduled for 10:00 a.m., due to a lack of quorum, it was postponed for an hour later, regardless of the number of attendees.

25 magistrates are to be heard today.

The prosecutors will vote for their four representatives in the personnel body next Saturday.

Among the candidates are many people in leadership positions, as well as familiar names from recent years.

The debate today is expected to focus on three key topics: reducing the administrative burden, predictable career growth, and protecting magistrates from political and corporate pressure.

The forum opened a temporary i.f. Chief Prosecutor Vanya Stefanova announced the number of prosecutors present - 502 out of a total of 1,570 registered in the electoral list under Art. 29e, para. 1 of the Judicial Service Act.

She greeted the participants, thanking the magistrates who responded to the invitation to the convened meeting and for the respect shown to their colleagues - candidates for members of the SJC.

Stefanova drew attention to the fact that the goal is to elect the SJC with a regular mandate, and the number of candidates shows serious interest. She recalled that four years ago the prosecutors fulfilled their professional duty and elected their representatives as members of the SJC.

Stefanova expressed hope that the procedure would be successfully concluded with the election of members from the parliamentary quota. She wished success to the candidates and the general meeting, sharing her expectation that the most worthy and honorable professionals will be elected on October 24.

The hall is attended by the candidates for members of the Supreme Judicial Council Atanas Gebrev - prosecutor at the Supreme Cassation Prosecutor's Office, Atanas Iliev - deputy administrative head - deputy district prosecutor of the District Prosecutor's Office - Smolyan, Vladimir Nikolov - prosecutor at the District Prosecutor's Office - Pleven, Georgi Chinev - administrative head - district prosecutor of the District Prosecutor's Office - Burgas, Daniela Popova - administrative head - appellate prosecutor of the Appellate Prosecutor's Office - Sofia, Darin Hristov - prosecutor at the District Prosecutor's Office - Burgas, Desislava Petrova - deputy administrative head - deputy city prosecutor of the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office, Dimitar Leshtakov - prosecutor at the Appellate Prosecutor's Office - Veliko Tarnovo, Dobrinka Kalcheva - prosecutor at the Appellate Prosecutor's Office - Plovdiv, Ivaylo Angelov - prosecutor at the Appellate Prosecutor's Office - Sofia, Ivaylo Iliev - prosecutor at the District Prosecutor's Office - Kyustendil, Ivan Taskov - prosecutor at the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office, Ivanka Kotorova-Duhlakova - prosecutor at the Supreme Cassation Prosecutor's Office, Yovita Grigorova - deputy administrative head - deputy appellate prosecutor of the Appellate Prosecutor's Office - Burgas, Krasimira Filipova - prosecutor at the Supreme Cassation Prosecutor's Office, Marina Nenkova - prosecutor at the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office, Marinela Toteva - prosecutor at the Supreme Cassation Prosecutor's Office, Milena Gamozova - prosecutor at the Appellate Prosecutor's Office - Varna, Plamen Evgeniev - prosecutor at the Appellate Prosecutor's Office - Sofia, Plamen Petkov - prosecutor at the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office, Radoslav Gradev - administrative head - district prosecutor of the District Prosecutor's Office - Ruse, Siika Mileva - prosecutor at the Supreme Cassation Prosecutor's Office, Todor Deyanov - deputy administrative head - deputy appellate prosecutor of the Appellate Prosecutor's Office - Plovdiv and Hristo Anchev - administrative head - military district prosecutor of Military District Prosecutor's Office - Plovdiv.

The General Meeting of Prosecutors will be followed by the registered observers representatives of the "Forum" Association - Todor Balabanov and Maria Karagyozova, and advocates of the candidates for elected members of the SJC - Krasimira Filipova - prosecutor at the Supreme Cassation Prosecutor's Office, Desislava Petrova - deputy administrative head of the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office, Georgi Chinev - administrative head of the District Prosecutor's Office - Burgas and Ivaylo Iliev - prosecutor at the District Prosecutor's Office - Kyustendil.

Subsequently, it became clear that the General Meeting of Prosecutors has elected Viktor Malinov - prosecutor and head of Department 10 "Inspectorate" at the Supreme Cassation Prosecutor's Office as chairman. He will lead the meeting and organize the election of the members of the election commission and the polling stations.

The election commission is composed of seven regular and five reserve members.

The following were elected as regular members: Emil Georgiev - prosecutor at the Supreme Cassation Prosecutor's Office, Nikolay Nikolaev - prosecutor at the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office, Desislava Kalaidzhieva - prosecutor at the Stara Zagora District Prosecutor's Office, Ilina Chobanova - prosecutor at the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office, Alexander Mihaylov - prosecutor at the Plovdiv District Prosecutor's Office, Nikolay Gugushev - prosecutor at the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office and Yordanka Chankova - prosecutor at the Supreme Cassation Prosecutor's Office.

The following were elected as reserve members: Dimitar Stefanov - prosecutor at the Appellate Prosecutor's Office - Sofia, Elena Andreeva - prosecutor at the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office, Rumyana Dimitrova - prosecutor at the Silistra District Prosecutor's Office, Ivaylo Gotskov - prosecutor at the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office and Hristina Apostolova - prosecutor at the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office.