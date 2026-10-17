Vasil Terziev: Over 200 tons of waste have been collected in different parts of Sofia as part of the autumn cleaning

Over 200 tons of waste have been collected in different parts of Sofia as part of the autumn cleaning, announced Mayor Vasil Terziev, quoted by BTA. Terziev today joined the last day of the autumn cleaning of the capital and in cleaning the banks and approaches to the lakes in the South Park.

Our efforts to clean the lakes of the South Park continue, Mayor Terziev told journalists. In his words, this is one of the best projects of the citizens from the "Ideas for the City" initiative.

Vasil Terziev thanked all the volunteers, as well as the teams of the municipal enterprise "Parks and Gardens", who are cleaning inside the lake itself. The goal is to improve what has been taken over by the poplars and has not been maintained for years, the mayor said. He stressed the importance of water resource management not only from an aesthetic point of view, but also from a flood safety point of view.

After the South Park, Terziev headed to the capital's "Slatina" district, where he joined a neighborhood cleanup with citizens.

Over 350 bags of plant waste were collected near the lakes in the South Park, and the branches were chopped and transported with nearly 15 small trucks. At the end of the campaign, the banks of the lakes "Skritoto" and "Osmorkata", as well as a large part of the shore of Lake "Panorama" were cleaned of wild shrubby vegetation, the Municipality recalled the results of the cleaning last weekend, when hundreds of volunteers joined in cleaning over 15 places in different parts of Sofia.