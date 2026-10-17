Kostadin Kostadinov: People who have never smelled gunpowder talk about war, and we want peace

“I completed my military service in 2002, swore allegiance only to Bulgaria (at that time we were not in NATO), learned to handle weapons, they trained me to shoot down planes and missiles, made lifelong friendships and I am proud to be a corporal in the Air Force reserve.

At a time when people who have never smelled gunpowder and have never touched a weapon, do not stop talking about war, Bulgaria needs a president who will bring security and peace to the Bulgarians. Because before you want to command, you need to know what it is like to be commanded. Otherwise, even 100 sticks on someone else's back are not enough.

The different choice for peace is number 11. All the others will bring you only war and nothing but war”, wrote Kostadin Kostadinov.

We recall that the president is the supreme commander-in-chief and as such it is good to know the army or at least have been through it. Only in this way can a person who has experienced the touch of metal and the aroma of gunpowder know that peace must be preserved at all costs.

On the topic of war, Kostadin Kostadinov categorically states that if he is president, Bulgaria will declare active neutrality. This means that our country does not support any of the warring parties, does not participate in foreign wars, but looks after its national interest, the main goal of which is the preservation of peace in the complex geopolitical times in which we live.

If Bulgarian citizens give their trust to Kostadinov and Volgin and make a different choice with number 11, they guarantee for themselves and their children a life in a peaceful Bulgaria!

Kostadinov and Volgin - the different choice with number 11!

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