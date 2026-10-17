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The Central Election Commission reminds: Today is the deadline for correcting errors in the voter lists

The Central Election Commission reminds: Today is the deadline for correcting errors in the voter lists

The application for correcting errors and omissions is submitted to the municipal administration, and can also be submitted electronically, the Election Commission added

Oct 17, 2026 14:36 74

The Central Election Commission reminds: Today is the deadline for correcting errors in the voter lists - 1
Ani Efremova Ani Efremova Author at Fakti.bg

Today is the deadline for each voter to submit an application for correcting inaccuracies and omissions in the voter list regarding him. This was reminded by the Central Election Commission (CEC) on its Facebook page, quoted by BTA.

The application is submitted to the municipal administration, and can also be submitted electronically, the CEC added.

A total of 20 initiative committees and eight parties have submitted documents to the CEC to participate in the presidential and vice-presidential elections, scheduled for October 25.


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