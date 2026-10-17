We must preserve our Bulgarian roots and Bulgarian identity in today's troubled and difficult world, in which we often lose our bearings. Our self-esteem as Bulgarians, heirs of nearly 14 centuries of history, and our strong roots do not allow us to be overwhelmed by today's storms. This was stated by presidential candidate Iliyana Yotova at a meeting with citizens in Belogradchik, where she was a guest at the culinary festival “Tastes of Belogradchik Autumn“.

“True patriots live and work here, who give a lot to Bulgaria every day with their hard work. Belogradchik is the pearl of the Vidin region, whose development we must actually take care of after years of empty promises and expensive strategies“, Yotova addressed the people who came to support her for the elections on October 25. She called for more investments in this region so that young people can have a perspective, and the elderly - a dignified old age.

Iliyana Yotova pointed out that Bulgaria is opening a new page in which there is no division and regardless of differences “we come together in dialogue and agreement on important issues“. “We count on the brave and responsible people in the government and the National Assembly to make the best budget for the people and for the municipalities, which have had frozen projects for two years. Enough of the timelessness and missed benefits for the country and the people“, said the presidential candidate.

Yotova and the citizens in Belogradchik also discussed the need for peace negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. “Diplomatic activity at all levels from Bulgaria has been intensified, we want to be a voice of peace and this is respected by our partners“, emphasized Iliyana Yotova.