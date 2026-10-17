Col. Milenski: Article 4 should have been invoked after the first drone attack

The activation of Article 4 of the NATO treaty should have been requested after the first drone attack. This was stated in the program "Offensive with Lyubo Ognyanov" on NOVA NEWS by Colonel Vladimir Milenski regarding the attacks on ships in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone. According to him, the value of Article 4 is that it does not lead to Article 5.

He described the reaction of the authorities as desperately late. "We witnessed a delay after the first attack in anticipation that something might happen that would give the government the opportunity to say that this is not Russia. My conclusion is that in terms of national security, our government is only reacting to slaps. There is no strategy, no long-term thinking," commented Col. Milensky.

"I have no idea what kind of anti-drone systems they requested. They do not provide such information. We know that the parliament approved the purchase of a German anti-aircraft missile system, which can also work as an anti-drone system," he said.

"Drones are such rapidly changing means of warfare in terms of their characteristics that what we have requested will most likely already turn out to be outdated and incompetent," the colonel believes.

According to him, the real know-how when it comes to anti-drone systems is in Ukraine. "In Ukraine, people say that every week new technological developments appear, new ideas that come from the battlefield, which are immediately used and feedback is received on whether they work. "How modern is what we're going to get when it changes every week?" he asked.

He also said that a plan to convoy merchant ships would act as a deterrent.