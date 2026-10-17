Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew arrived in Bulgaria, he was greeted with a protest in front of the Synodal Palace

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew arrived in Bulgaria today on an official three-day visit at the invitation of the Holy Synod of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church (BOC), bTV reports. The visit is connected with the historical celebrations dedicated to the heavenly patron of the Bulgarian people - Saint John the Wonderworker of Rila.

In 2026, the Bulgarian Orthodox Church celebrates 1150 years since the birth and 1080 years since the repose of Saint John the Wonderworker of Rila, founder of the Rila Holy Monastery. The invitation to the Ecumenical Patriarch was extended by the Holy Synod back in July of this year.

Meanwhile, dozens of citizens gathered in protest in front of the Synodal Palace in Sofia to express their dissatisfaction with the visit of the head of the Ecumenical Patriarchate to our country. The demonstrators held up posters with the inscriptions “Bartholomew, you are not welcome“ and “Heretic and ecumenist“.

Among the main criticisms of the protesters is ecumenism, which they perceive as contradicting Orthodox teaching. They also expressed disagreement with the so-called. “Phenero-papism“ – what they define as the Patriarchate of Constantinople's attempt to expand its powers over other local Orthodox churches.

Patriarch Bartholomew's role in the creation of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine is also causing discontent. According to the protesters, Constantinople's actions have deepened the church division in the country.