Kostadinov in Varna: If you vote for "Vazrazhdane", you vote for peace and security

“If you want peace, vote for “Vazrazhdane“. If you want sovereignty, prosperity, security, tranquility and good income, make a different choice with number 11 for Kostadin Kostadinov and Petar Volgin.“ With this appeal, the presidential candidate of “Vazrazhdane“ Kostadin Kostadinov addressed the people of Varna during an open meeting in the open air at the entrance to the Sea Garden in Varna.

Kostadinov said that meetings with people on the street give him the opportunity to hear opinions that are not always shared in the halls, which create a more controlled environment.

In front of the people of Varna, Kostadinov shared his position on active neutrality of Bulgaria. The main emphasis of his speech was the security in the Black Sea after the attacks on merchant ships off the Bulgarian coast.

He also stated that Bulgaria should declare “active neutrality“ and stay out of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, this is his position, which he also defended at the meeting of the Consultative Council for National Security (CCNS), which was held very recently.

Kostadinov distinguished between three forms of neutrality - passive, active and armed. As an example of passive neutrality, he pointed to Turkey, which maintains relations with both countries. The active neutrality that "Vazrazhdane" insists on means that Bulgaria should not side with any of the warring states.

“If we want there to be no such conflicts in our waters, including in the adjacent economic waters, we must declare active neutrality“, said the presidential candidate.

According to him, Bulgaria and Romania are under pressure to move in a different direction, and the approach he has chosen would guarantee security in Bulgarian waters, of course, if Bulgarian citizens vote for him in the upcoming elections on October 25, 2026.

“Everything else leads only to war“, said Kostadinov.

Kostadinov again insisted on lifting sanctions against Russia and restoring the import of cheaper Russian fuels. He defined the policy of worsening relations with Russia as contrary to the Bulgarian national interest.

“Do we have a national interest in worsening relations with Russia? We don't. Do we have a national interest in imposing sanctions? We don't. Do we have a national interest in lifting the sanctions and starting to import cheap Russian fuel? We do.“, he said.

According to him, high fuel prices are among the main factors for inflation. Kostadinov claims that the party's proposal could lead to a reduction in prices by between 40 and 60%.

He also linked the topic to the country's economic independence, stating that Bulgaria is not an independent state and that this must change.

The goal of “Vazrazhdane” is that its presidential candidate pair will reach the runoff.

“Varna is my home, where I grew up and where I started from, and our strongest organization is here. But believe me, it's like this everywhere - people want change“, he said.

Kostadinov harshly criticized the politicians who are responsible for Bulgaria's development during the transition. He is categorical that the country must be taken out of the hands of oligarchs and mafia circles and the government must be returned to the citizens.

“It is time to retire the fathers and mothers of the transition, and not to see them lined up in the front row in initiative committees, explaining to us how Bulgaria should be in safe hands“, said the “Vazrazhdane“ presidential candidate.

“When I see the people who turned Bulgaria into a ruined state, who expelled and drove out nearly 1/3, and not to mention more, of its population, I shudder with horror, because these people not only do not have the moral, they also do not have the legal right to speak anymore, because this slogan “Bulgaria in safe hands” really makes me shudder with fear. This is not Bulgaria in safe hands. This is Bulgaria in their hands. I propose that we take it out of their hands and return it to Bulgarian hands. It is high time that Bulgaria is in the hands of Bulgarian citizens. Not the oligarchs, not the mafia, not the drug dealers, not the pimps,” said the presidential candidate of “Vazrazhdane”.

Kostadinov and Volgin - the different choice with number 11 on the ballot!

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