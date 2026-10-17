There is a price that Bulgaria pays for the initial absolutely wrong approach in the foreign policy of this government. This was said in the program "Offensive with Lyubo Ognyanov" the chairman of the PG of "We continue the change" Nikolay Denkov.

He defined Bulgaria's request from its allies for anti-drone systems, anti-aircraft missile complexes, aviation and patrol aviation as a step in the right direction, but emphasized that it was late.

In his words, the actions of the Russian president are absolutely predictable. "He acts like a predator and views other countries as prey. There is only one way to stop such a predator, and that is by force, everything else is empty talk," Denkov said.

"Back in 2023, there was a NATO meeting in Vilnius, where it was clearly stated that after Russia's attack on Ukraine, NATO's eastern flank must be strengthened. Then, certain military forces and technical means were planned that should be on the eastern flank, including on the Black Sea. What turns out today is that we have lagged behind both Romania and Greece in building this very defensive wall. Right now, we must try to catch up as quickly as possible. We must be ready to meet an enemy coming from there," he commented.

"The idea that these are provocations is absolutely wrong. The goal is completely clear - to block all shipping in the Black Sea. We are talking about a tactical and strategic advantage that Russia wants to achieve in the Black Sea by cutting off the possibility of selling grain or anything else from Ukraine and importing goods to Ukraine," Denkov pointed out.

Regarding the activation of NATO's Article 4, he said: "There was certainly a need for consultations. Fortunately, there was a meeting of the European Council. I saw that both the Bulgarian Prime Minister and the Romanian President went together to visit Mark Rutte at NATO headquarters. The consultations have already been held and these demands that the Minister of Defense is talking about were actually made at these meetings. From this point of view, today there may be no need for Article 4, but if these meetings had not been held, such consultations would certainly have been needed," he said. According to him, the general idea of a moratorium to stop strikes in the Black Sea is a good initiative, but there is no indication that it will have an impact.

"Currently, the information coming from foreign services is that Putin has activated all possible sabotage and subversive actions. Here we are talking about drones, explosions, murders", Denkov said. "We are in a divided time, in which we will either behave like servants of a dictator, or we will stand together, facing our allies, and say that every attempt at an attack must be stopped and the aggressor must be punished", he added.

On the occasion of the presidential elections on October 25, Denkov noted that the support of GERB voters for Gyurov would be important for the final result, but stressed that this cannot be a matter of negotiation.

When asked whether consultations for members of the parliamentary quota of the Supreme Judicial Council have begun, he stated that internal discussions are taking place in "We continue the change". "We have a very clear procedure that was adopted by the National Assembly, and we follow it strictly. We have not held talks about names with colleagues from "Progressive Bulgaria". There are several people who we could probably support. There are people with question marks, so they must pass the hearings and discussions on the substance of how they presented themselves at the hearing can only take place after that. We will vote only for people who we believe will do their job in the Supreme Judicial Council with honor. That is why we will not discuss the name of the Prosecutor General," Denkov also said.