Andrey Novakov: Bulgaria should have requested consultations under NATO Article 4

Military convoys to protect merchant ships in the Black Sea, similar to the mission in the Red Sea, are necessary to guarantee the security of shipping. This was stated by GERB MEP Andrey Novakov in the program “Offensive with Lyubo Ognyanov“ on NOVA NEWS.

According to him, European countries can organize an escort of merchant ships through safe sea corridors.

“Absolutely the same thing should happen here, because this thing directly affects Bulgaria“, Novakov emphasized.

He gave as an example the European naval mission “Aspides“ in the Red Sea, in which ships from several countries, including Greece, participate. They escort commercial vessels through certain sea lanes and protect them from attacks.

The MEP warned that if the danger to maritime transport increases, insurance companies may stop insuring ships or significantly increase the prices of policies. This would make it difficult to transport goods and increase the cost of deliveries.

“By stopping insuring ships, they will stop sailing. Or they will sail at insanely high prices“, he explained.

According to him, such a development could lead to an increase in the prices of a wide range of goods, including wheat, corn, oil and products supplied through international trade.

He said that he had expected faster and bolder actions from the government to protect the country. According to him, Bulgaria should seek more active support from European institutions and its allies. Novakov believes that the country should have requested consultations under NATO Article 4.

“No one in this situation can cope alone. It is an unnecessary act of heroism to say: “We don't need anyone, there is no need, there is no problem“, he said.

The MEP also commented on the joint appeal of several former Bulgarian prime ministers against the Russian threat. He defined their joint position as a normal and necessary sign of unity in the current situation.