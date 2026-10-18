Road conditions: repairs, restrictions and traffic at the borders

Repairs and temporary restrictions are hindering traffic on several main highways and road routes. According to data from the “Road Infrastructure“ Agency, visibility is reduced in places in the valleys of Western Bulgaria in the morning. Temperatures are expected between 2° and 7° in the morning and up to 18° during the day.

On the “Trakia“ motorway, traffic between km 33+850 and km 39+450 in the direction of Burgas is with increased caution and a speed limit of 100 km/h due to the laying of road markings. At Muhovo, between km 44+400 and km 46+480, a section in the emergency lane is being secured. In the Pazardzhik region, between km 55+627 and km 60+600, a speed limit of 100 km/h has also been introduced, with the activities planned until October 20.

Serious restrictions remain in force on the “Hemus“ motorway. The “Topli Dol“ tunnel in the direction of Sofia is closed for repairs and traffic is carried out in two directions in the tube to Varna. The maximum permissible height is 4.50 meters, and the width is 3.75 meters. Vehicles over 12.5 tons are not allowed between the “Boaza“ and “Dermantsi“ road junctions. In the Shumen region, traffic in the direction of Sofia has also been transferred to the lane to Varna.

On the “Maritsa“ motorway in the direction of the “Kapitan Andreevo“ border checkpoint There are several sections with single-lane traffic due to expansion joint repairs. The speed limit is 50 km/h. On the Struma Motorway in the direction of Sofia, work is being carried out on slopes, with an active lane closed in some sections. The Black Sea Motorway and the Europe Motorway are without restrictions in the latest API report.

Restrictions on the Passes

The passes “Vrbishki“, “Dyulinski“, “Zlatishki“ and “Pamporovo“ are closed or prohibited for traffic. “Aitoski“ is prohibited for vehicles over 12 tons in the section between Yabalchevo and Aytos. There are also restrictions for heavy vehicles on the passes “Vratnik“, “Petrohan“, “Tvardishki“ and “Shipka“.

A short wait without a large queue was reported at Kalotina in the early hours. There is no data on extraordinary load for the other border crossings in the available morning information.

Mountains, fire department and road control

The mountain rescue service determines the conditions for tourism as suitable, but warns of cold in the higher parts. Data for the mountain resorts show negative temperatures on Musala Peak, Todorka Peak, Botev Peak and Cherni Vrah. There is snow on Botev Peak and Cherni Vrah, 6 and 4 centimeters respectively.

The General Directorate of Fire Safety and Population Protection reports 75 reports of accidents in one day. 42 fires have been extinguished, nine of which with direct material damage. 26 rescue and relief operations have been carried out, and one citizen has died in the fires.

The Ministry of Interior reports 17,993 inspected motor vehicles and control of 20,009 drivers and passengers. 4,497 tickets and 507 acts have been drawn up. “The focus of the campaign is preventing drivers from driving under the influence of alcohol, narcotic substances and/or their analogues”, the Ministry of Interior states. 26 drivers were found to be under the influence of alcohol, nine under the influence of narcotics or their analogues, and others refused testing.

Sources: bta.bg