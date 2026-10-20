Kostadin Kostadinov: We will have a second round of the presidential elections

Arson and clashes in France are not happening for the first time. Such conflicts, reminiscent of a civil war, have been happening for decades, and are becoming more and more fierce. This was said by the presidential candidate of „Vazrazhdane” Kostadin Kostadinov on the air of „Hello, Bulgaria”.

He pointed out that one of the reasons for the protests in France now is social – „these are mainly people who are highly marginalized, unemployed, poor, some of them do not want to work, and this arouses discontent among the remaining working and not so rich French people”. According to him, the second reason is „ethnic and religious conflicts – a clash between „new” and „old” French”. He also noted that some of the „new” French are second or third generation descendants of emigrants. Kostadinov believes that „either „new” French will integrate the old or vice versa”.

The candidate for vice president of „Vazrazhdane” Petar Volgin added that there is no need to stimulate these protests from the outside, because such processes are completely natural. He noted that the dissatisfaction began with the students, the students joined them, and then the unions. Volgin said that all this is completely normal. “And also the huge migrant problem exploded,”, he added.

Volgin noted that such protests are also taking place in Italy, Belgium and other European countries. “This is not the end of Europe, but the end of this European Union, which has been working on a neoliberal model for decades,”, he said. In his words, European leaders “have proven that they are incapable of making any change”. Volgin also said that „the way out is - other forces must come to Europe and to individual countries", and the new faces will "come out of the neoliberal cliché and offer new solutions”.

Kostadinov believes that Bulgaria must draw the necessary conclusions from what is happening in Europe, „because we are at the beginning of this process”. He stated that at the moment there are 160 thousand legally residing foreign workers in our country who are taking steps to bring their families here. Therefore, he believes that our country must limit the influx of foreign workers. According to him, there is a large reserve of people in Bulgaria who can enter the labor market, and also our compatriots from abroad can be attracted to return here and work. Kostadinov noted that people should receive better salaries, and thus, according to him, the quality of the workforce will increase.

The Eurozone and Inflation

When asked if he would return the leva, Kostadinov answered with “of course”. He believes that due to entering the eurozone, inflation has increased and the population has become poorer.

Budget 2027

Kostadinov noted that the country's budget for next year is being approved in Brussels, which, according to him, means that we do not have our own money. He said that the parliament cannot change the state budget plan after it has already been approved by the European Central Bank.

Attacks in the Black Sea

Kostadinov said that Bulgaria is already a party to the war between Russia and Ukraine and we should not be surprised that ships in our country's exclusive economic zone are the subject of attack. In his words, we must declare "active neutrality" - i.e. not to support either Ukraine or Russia.

He was categorical that our country should not export weapons to Ukraine.

Regarding the option of Ukraine's surrender, Kostadinov said that Russia has never set such a condition. Volgin, for his part, noted that Moscow wants Kiev to “stop being the anti-Russia project it has been for the past 30 years”.

Volgin was categorical that “from here to real fighting, in which all of Europe is involved, there is one step”.

The election campaign

Kostadinov said that during the open-air meetings they held in the country, “the main mass of people who come to talk to us are former voters of “Progressive Bulgaria”, who express their disappointment”.

“We want support from all free elections, who want peace and tranquility”, said the presidential candidate.

Kostadinov was categorical that he and Peter Volgin will be in the second round of the presidential and vice-presidential elections.