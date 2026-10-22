The „Atanas Burov“ Foundation presented its annual awards at an official ceremony under the motto „Leadership deserves recognition“. The 2026 awards are aimed at achievements that change Bulgarian business and create new opportunities for its development.

This year's edition has an expanded scope to reflect the changes in the modern business environment. Along with the traditional categories, awards for digitalization and innovation, for sustainability and socially responsible management, as well as for overall contribution to the Bulgarian economy were presented for the first time.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the „Atanas Burov“ Foundation Petya Dimitrova linked the recognition of leaders to their broader responsibility to society.

„Let us all try together to make our society more responsible, more financially literate and always carry in our hearts, and regardless of how successful you are and whether you are a banker or an industrialist, in whatever field you develop, to give back some part to society, which will contribute to its development“, said Dimitrova.

With the new categories, the foundation places emphasis not only on traditional business results, but also on technological development, sustainable practices and social commitment. Thus, the annual awards cover a wider range of contributions to the Bulgarian economy and society.

In the category „Banking and Financial Management“ the award was received by Christophe de Mille,

Executive Director of „United Bulgarian Bank“ (UBB). He became the first foreigner to receive this award. It was presented to him by Vasil Golemanski, Chairman of the Financial Supervision Commission (FSC). Christophe de Mille recalled Burov's words that “true wealth is trust between people and building their future“.

The “Industrial Management“ award went to Kiril Domuschiev, President of “Hyvepharma“.

The award was presented to him by Alexander Pulev, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Investments and Industry. Hyvepharma® is a private global pharmaceutical and feed additives company focused on the development, production and marketing of products for human and animal health. Today Hyvepharma® is active in more than 100 countries and its production facilities cover the entire world: it has two production sites in France, a chemical synthesis plant in Italy, three production facilities for biotechnology and vaccines in Bulgaria and six production sites in the USA for vaccines and veterinary drugs.

In the category “Digitalization and Innovation“, Miroslav Vichev,

CEO of “Borika“ AD was honored. The award was presented to him by Ivan Vassilev, Minister of Innovation and Digital Transformation. The company is at the heart of the technological infrastructure of the payment industry in Bulgaria. The company's priority is to provide a modern card and payment environment for financial institutions. An important place in the company's portfolio is occupied by innovative fintech services for end customers and partners, such as remote identification, electronic and cloud electronic signature B-Trust, instant blink payments, P2P payments via mobile phone, e-commerce solutions and others. Miroslav Vichev noted the highly positive cooperation of the state, the Bulgarian National Bank, banks and business in the implementation of the euro as the official currency in our country.

In the category “Sustainability and socially responsible management“ the award went to “Telerik Academy“.

The award was presented by Natalia Efremova, Minister of Labor and Social Policy to Petar Sharkov, Executive Director of the “Telerik Academy“ Foundation. Since 2010, the foundation has been a partner of schools in the mission to prepare students for the digital future. It provides access to students from grades 1 to 12 to contemporary topics that develop digital and professional skills, critical thinking and active learning.

Two special awards were also presented during the ceremony.

The “Visionary in Corporate Leadership“ award went to Vladimir Nikolov,

manager and operating president of “Fantastico Group“. The award was presented to him by the mayor of Sofia, Vasil Terziev. “Fantastico Group“ is a Bulgarian family company, one of the leaders in the retail sector in Bulgaria. The company was founded 34 years ago. 48 modern supermarkets operate under the “Fantastico“ brand. The team consists of nearly 3,700 specialists.

The “Bulgarian Brand at a World Level“ award was awarded to Raycho Raychev,

CEO of „EnduroSat“ (EnduroSat). It was presented to him by Vanya Manova, regional manager of „Mastercard“ (Mastercard). EnduroSat was founded in January 2015 and originated from a simple but powerful idea: how to enable the realization of the next generation of space missions by creating remarkable spacecraft? The company brings together a team of young but experienced engineers and technologists. All of them are united by one idea: to create a new type of space infrastructure - accessible, reliable and sufficiently advanced to guarantee the next steps in the development of humanity in space.

The award for overall contribution to the Bulgarian economy was awarded to Ognyan Donev,

CEO of „Sopharma“ AD. The award was presented to him by Petya Dimitrova, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the “Atanas Burov“ Foundation, CEO and Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of “Postbank“.

During the ceremony, greetings were also read by the President of the Republic of Bulgaria Iliana Yotova and the Prime Minister Rumen Radev.

The Mayor of Sofia Vasil Terziev emphasized the importance of the personal example of leaders, care for society and responsibility towards future generations. He called on representatives of politics, business and industry to be courageous in making decisions and more sensitive to the successes of young people. Terziev pointed out that the awards are not only a recognition of the achievements of the awardees, but also a responsibility for the legacy they will leave behind.

For the first time, the process of nominating, evaluating and determining the winners is carried out using an independent methodology, developed and administered by Deloitte. The new model guarantees maximum transparency, objectivity and impartiality, and the names of the awardees will be kept secret until the ceremony itself.