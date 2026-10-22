DSB: A Russian attack, not a protest against Radev, could drag us into war

“Bulgaria can only be dragged into war by Russia - if Russia attacks Bulgaria.“ This was stated by the DSB MP, part of “Democratic Bulgaria“, Kaloyan Ivanov in the “Good Morning, Europe“ program on Euronews Bulgaria. He rejected Radev's attempts to present the protests against the government's foreign policy as support for war and the return of Borisov and Peevski.

According to Kaloyan Ivanov, the ruling party uses such suggestions to escape questions about their own decisions and their responsibility for the country's security. Instead of responding to criticism, they attribute positions to their opponents, which they then attack.

The DSB MP criticized the Radev cabinet for refusing to participate in the common anti-drone defense and the subsequent search for an opportunity to join it. He pointed out that the government had the opportunity to participate in the common defense systems and cannot justify its decisions solely with what was inherited from previous administrations.

„This is the most important thing - for Bulgaria to be with its partners, because no country alone can cope with such attacks“, Kaloyan Ivanov emphasized.