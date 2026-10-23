The Minister of Defense on the EP resolution: Political attack organized by assembly number 2

This is a political attack on our government, organized by assembly number two. It worked in Bulgaria through the protests, and now in the European Parliament. This is how Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov commented to journalists at the "Cheshnegirovo" airport the EP's call for Bulgaria not to postpone its accession to the NATO initiative to counter drones, BTA reports.

The minister stressed that the country has submitted documents to join this project after conducting a study of what financial resources are needed and the state's ability to allocate them. For countries that are not NATO members to tell Bulgaria to join an Alliance project is incomprehensible, Stoyanov said. Regarding the criticism from GERB and "We continue the change - Democratic Bulgaria" for the delay, he pointed out that the project dates back to February 2025 and both political forces have governed, but have done nothing.

The work on the "Chelsea-3" ship hit by a drone continues, where there are representatives of the Military Police, Military Intelligence and the Military Prosecutor's Office, the minister commented. According to him, if the result is that the attack was from a Russian drone, it will be said and the actions will be condemned, just like if it was from another country. There is no double standard, when it comes to national security, the standard is one - the Bulgarian interest, Stoyanov said. He stressed that information from the investigation will be reported only by the Military Prosecutor's Office.

Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov and Chief of Defense Admiral Emil Eftimov watched a demonstration of the capabilities of the participants in the multinational experimental exercise BOLD ADRA 26 at the "Cheshnegirovo" airport.