Georgi Peev: For the first time, a Bulgarian expert has been awarded the prestigious Jerome Lederer Award for aviation safety

“For the first time, a Bulgarian expert has been awarded such a high distinction as the “Jerome Lederer“ medal for leadership in aviation safety. It is an honor for me to congratulate Tsvetomir Blazhev for this exceptional recognition. This is an award in the field of civil aviation that emphasizes the great professionalism and authority of Bulgarian specialists on the international stage“, said the Minister of Transport and Communications Georgi Peev. The two met at the Ministry of Transport and Communications on the occasion of the decision of the international organization “Flight Safety Foundation“ (Flight Safety Foundation – FSF) to honor Tsvetomir Blazhev with the prestigious Jerome Lederer Safety Leadership Medal.

The award is named after Jerome Lederer, known as the “father of aviation safety“ and one of the founders of the FSF. The award is presented for significant and lasting contributions to civil aviation safety through demonstration of organizational and industry leadership, as well as through the development of key international programs.

Tsvetomir Blazhev, who is the Operational Safety Coordinator at EUROCONTROL and long-time Chairman of the European Advisory Committee to the FSF, is recognized for his ability to bring together diverse aviation stakeholders to improve safety worldwide. He has made significant contributions to the development of the Global Action Plan for Runway Incursions Prevention (GAPPRI) and the Global Plan for Runway Exclusion Prevention (GAPPRE).

Previous recipients of the medal include Yannick Malinge, Senior Vice President and Chief Product Safety Officer at Airbus, who was honored last year for his contributions to strengthening the safety culture in the industry.

The official award ceremony will take place on 10 November 2026 during the 79th annual International Aviation Safety Summit (IASS) in Montreal, Canada.