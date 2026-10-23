Warning of power outages in several municipalities in Sofia Region

The State Electricity System Operator (ESO) notified ERM West that in the period from October 27 to 29 and from November 3 to 5, 2026, it will carry out repair activities on its facilities that provide power supply in the areas of the municipalities of Kostinbrod, Bozhurishte, Slivnitsa and Dragoman, Sofia Region.

The ESO repair activities require a change in the power supply scheme. In this regard, during the specified periods, disruptions in the power supply of electricity consumers in the following settlements are possible:

Kostinbrod Municipality - town of Kostinbrod, village of Buchin Prohod, village of Bezden, village of Bogyovtsi, village of Gradets, village of Golyanovtsi, village of Drenovo, village of Drumsha, village of Opictvet, village of Petarch;

Slivnitsa Municipality – Slivnitsa town, Aldomirovtsi village, Bahalin village, Galabovtsi village;

Dragoman Municipality - Dragoman town, Vladislavtsi village, Gaber village, Krusha village, Kambelevtsi village, Nesla village, Taban village, Chukovezer village, Yalbotina village;

Bozhurishte Municipality - Gurmazovo village, Delyan village, Zlatusha village, Mala Rakovitsa village, Prolesha village, Pozharevo village, Herakovo village, Hrabarsko village; Pernik Municipality - Raduy village.

ERM Zapad, in its capacity as the operator of the electricity distribution network, is obliged to ensure safe conditions for the implementation of activities at the ESO facility. The company takes all measures to minimize inconvenience to consumers. ERM West is constantly ready to respond in case of need.

Information about the areas where planned outages are coming, their duration, as well as whether a specific address falls within their scope, can be found on the ERM West website, in the Outages section: https://ermzapad.bg/bg/za-klienta/prekusvania/.

Quick and convenient access to information about power outages in real time is provided by Electrohold's new digital service - a chatbot in Viber, through which users can check for outages - both planned and emergency, using a client number or measurement point number. The chatbot can be found by typing electrohold or electrohold in the Viber search engine.