Bulgaria and Moldova are taking a new step towards deepening their bilateral partnership in the field of internal affairs and security. This was the main focus of the official visit by Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Demerdzhiev to the Republic of Moldova, at the invitation of his Moldovan counterpart Daniela Misail-Nikitin.

Particular attention was paid to the changing security environment in the Black Sea region and the consequences of the war in Ukraine. The Bulgarian side underscored the importance of enhanced regional cooperation, information sharing and coordinated efforts against cross-border organized crime, migrant smuggling, the illegal trafficking of weapons and emerging threats.

“Bulgaria considers Moldova an important security partner in the region. Our shared ambition is to turn active political dialogue into a sustainable institutional partnership with tangible results. Amid growing challenges to European security, cooperation between our countries is acquiring even greater strategic importance,” Minister Demerdzhiev stressed.

He is accompanied by Chief Commissioner Anton Zlatanov, Director of the General Directorate of Border Police, and Prof. Dr. Ilin Savov, DSc, Rector of the Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The two ministers discussed stepping up political dialogue, expanding professional cooperation between the competent services and strengthening their joint capacity to counter contemporary security threats.

A key outcome of the meeting was the signing of the first bilateral Action Plan for 2027, which sets out the specific areas and forms of cooperation between the two ministries. The document provides for the exchange of expertise and best practices in border security, combating illegal migration and organized crime, policing, cybercrime, hybrid threats and crisis management.

Minister Demerdzhiev reaffirmed Bulgaria’s consistent support for Moldova’s European integration and the country’s readiness to share its experience and expertise in implementing European standards in the field of internal affairs.

During the visit, meetings are also scheduled with the leaderships of Moldova’s General Inspectorate of Border Police, General Inspectorate of Police and National Anticorruption Center. A Memorandum of Understanding was also signed during the visit between the Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Bulgaria and Moldova’s Ștefan cel Mare Academy, which will provide additional momentum to cooperation in police education and professional training.