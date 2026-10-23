Kostadin Kostadinov and Petar Volgin closed their campaign with a call for an independent Bulgaria, security and national dignity

When closing their election campaign, the candidates nominated by “Vazrazhdane” for President Kostadin Kostadinov and for Vice President Petar Volgin, addressed Bulgarian citizens with messages of national sovereignty, peace, security and the need for open dialogue between politicians and society.

From the “Sveta Nedelya“ square, in front of the church of the same name, Kostadinov thanked the thousands of sympathizers and volunteers who joined the “Vazrazhdane“ campaign, and emphasized that meetings with people on the streets and squares were the main and most important part of the pre-election tour of the places.

“A head of state must be able to talk to everyone, must be able to hear everyone and must be able to respect everyone,“ Kostadinov said.

He expressed regret that the other so-called main candidates had refused a direct debate that would have given voters the opportunity to compare their ideas and positions. According to him, one of the major challenges facing Bulgaria is overcoming the social divide and restoring trust between the ruling party and citizens.

Kostadinov also emphasized education, science and technological development as key priorities for the country's future. He recalled that during the campaign, he and Volgin distributed books instead of following the pre-election traditions of distributing pre-election kebabs. They chose books instead of the ballot to encourage interest in knowledge and present their idea of scientific and educational prosperity.

„One of the main priorities in our campaign is the educational and scientific progress of Bulgaria”, Kostadinov emphasized.

Peter Volgin also thanked the members, supporters and volunteers of „Vazrazhdane“. He pointed out that conversations with citizens in various settlements have outlined one leading problem - security. According to him, people are worried about their jobs, income and the ability to take care of their families, as well as the risk of Bulgaria being drawn into Russia's war with Ukraine. Volgin said that the main goal of the presidential candidate couple is to work to prevent such a scenario and to maintain a normal dialogue with all countries, including the United States, Russia, China and the countries of the European Union.

Kostadin Kostadinov and Petar Volgin placed the main emphasis on protecting the Bulgarian national interest and stated that political decisions should be evaluated primarily through their impact on Bulgaria and the Bulgarian people.

Kostadinov criticized the political opposition based on definitions such as “pro-European“ and “pro-Russian“, and stated that the country must defend its own position when its national interests do not coincide with those of other countries or international organizations.

In the final part of his speech, Kostadinov defined the independence of Bulgaria and the right of the Bulgarian people to determine their own future as the main principles of the campaign.

The messages of Kostadinov and Volgin outlined the main themes with which they both conclude their election campaign: security for citizens, preventing Bulgaria from being drawn into war, national dignity, educational and scientific prosperity, and uniting the divided Bulgarian society around a new collective goal.

“We have a past to be proud of. But the future cannot be built with the concepts, fears, and divisions of the transition. We cannot constantly choose between foreign ready-made answers. Someone else can't always think for us.

Bulgarian society must finally formulate its new collective goal. And this goal must come in a different way. Not from self-proclaimed politicians or foreigners

embassies, but from the depths and dreams of the Bulgarian people. Our dream for Bulgaria is clear: a strong, independent and prosperous Bulgaria, which determines its own national interest. Bulgaria, which can talk and build partnerships both in the East and in the West, without giving up its sovereignty. Bulgaria with a strong army and protected borders. Bulgaria, in which justice is based on a strong state and an active civil society. Bulgaria, which places education, science and the development of its children among the most important national goals. A truly different choice is one that refuses to repeat the same words and ready-made answers. A truly different choice is one that poses different questions to Bulgaria. A truly different choice is one that seeks the answers where they belong – among Bulgarian citizens.”, were the two candidates categorical in conclusion.

Kostadin Kostadinov will exercise his right to vote at 10:00 a.m. in the city of Varna, Primary School “Stoyan Mihaylovski”, section 313.

Peter Volgin will vote at 9:15 a.m. in Interpred.

Kostadinov and Volgin - the different choice with number 11 on the ballot!

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