Today is a day of reflection before the presidential elections in Bulgaria. The election campaign ended at midnight on October 23, and until the end of the election day on October 25, election campaigning is prohibited, as well as the announcement of the results of the vote.

On Sunday, voters will choose a president and vice president from among 27 presidential candidate pairs. Their number was changed after a decision by the Central Election Commission, which deleted one registration. After replacing the candidate pairs, the number of candidates again became 27.

„This pair will appear in the elections, since yesterday was also the deadline if any of the registered candidate pairs can be replaced“, said CEC spokesperson Stoyanka Balova when explaining the procedure.

Voting begins at 7 a.m.

Election Day on October 25 begins at 7:00 a.m. and ends at 8:00 p.m. If there are citizens waiting in front of the polling stations, it can be extended until 9:00 p.m.

In the country, machine voting will be available in 9,373 polling stations, with two devices installed in over 2,200 of them. The exception is polling stations with less than 300 voters, where machine voting is not conducted. Abroad, the vote will be held in 613 polling stations in 60 countries, for which 266 machines are planned.

6.59 million people are eligible to vote

According to data released by the Central Election Commission, 6,590,000 people are eligible to vote in the presidential elections. Voters can check the polling station number and the place where they will vote in advance.

The presidential elections are scheduled by a decision of the National Assembly for October 25, 2026. If in the first round neither presidential candidate pair receives the necessary majority and voter turnout, the second round will be held on November 1.

Sources: bntnews.bg, bta.bg