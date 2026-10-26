Road conditions: repairs and heavy traffic to Turkey

Repairs and temporary restrictions continue to hinder traffic on key road routes in the country. Restrictions have been introduced on the "Trakia" motorway due to marking, safety and preventive maintenance. At Muhovo, between the 44th and 46th kilometers in the direction of Burgas, drivers must drive with increased caution. The restriction there is scheduled to remain until December 31.

On "Trakia" in separate sections in the Sofia and Stara Zagora districts, the speed is limited to 100 km/h. On the "Maritsa" motorway, traffic to the "Kapitan Andreevo" border checkpoint is limited to 100 km/h. is carried out in one lane in several places due to the repair of expansion joints, with the speed limited to 50 km/h. On „Hemus“ between Sofia and the „Botevgrad“ road junction, there is also a temporary organization, and additional restrictions have been introduced for vehicles over 12 tons.

Heavy traffic to Turkey

The Main Directorate of „Border Police“ reports very intense traffic of trucks on the exit from Bulgaria through the „Kapitan Andreevo“ and the „Lesovo“ border checkpoints. On the other main directions to Greece, Serbia, Romania and the Republic of North Macedonia, traffic is normal.

From October 26 to 29, the organization of traffic on the Danube Bridge near Ruse will change due to the installation of water drainage facilities. A section of the left lane will be closed, and vehicles will be allowed to pass in both directions in the free lane at intervals. Ferries at Oryahovo-Beket and Svishtov-Zimnich are temporarily suspended due to the low level of the Danube.

Winter conditions in the high parts

The conditions for tourism in the high parts of the mountains are winter. The Mountain Rescue Service reports fog, wind and snow cover above 2000 meters.

„Above 2000 meters there is snow cover from 5 to 20 cm“, the MES reports.

The bulletin for Rila reports cloudy weather and a temperature of 9 degrees in Borovets, without precipitation and with a light wind. Tourists should adapt their routes and equipment to the rapidly changing conditions in the highlands.

Fire Department and Traffic Police Reports

In one day, fire departments responded to 101 reports of accidents and extinguished 69 fires. Eleven of them caused direct material damage. 25 rescue and relief operations were carried out, including four in accidents. One citizen was injured in the fires.

According to data from the Ministry of Interior, 21 serious road accidents were registered in the last published day. 18 people were injured, but no deaths. Since the beginning of October, there have been 26 victims of accidents, and 430 injured. Since the beginning of the year, 392 have died, and 1,000 injured. 6832.

Sources: bta.bg, bnrnews.bg