"Blue Bulgaria": The vote in the second round is a "matter of values"

„Blue Bulgaria“ declared itself against the candidacy of Iliana Yotova for the runoff in the presidential elections on November 1. The position of the political council of the right-wing union states that the vote in the second round is a „matter of values“.

The formation expresses concern about the absence of a unifying right-wing candidacy in the elections. However, they state that they cannot forget “who we are and who we are against“.

“We oppose the candidacy of Ms. Yotova, who embodies a populist and leftist model of governance“, the position states.

“Blue Bulgaria“ defines itself as an ideological and geopolitical opponent of this model and states that an effort must be made to resist Yotova's election. The text does not explicitly state support for the other participant in the runoff - Andrey Gyurov.

Yotova and Gyurov are in the runoff

The pairs Iliyana Yotova – Kiril Valchev and Andrey Gyurov – Georgi Kandev reached the second round. With 99.94% of the protocols processed, Yotova and Valchev received 34.76% of the votes, and Gyurov and Kandev - 31.95%.

The first round was held on October 25, and the runoff is scheduled for Sunday, November 1. “Blue Bulgaria“ points out that regardless of the divisions, party calculations and the ongoing political inconsistency in the right, there are principles that must be followed and defended.