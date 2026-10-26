Security – a focus of the Seventh Edition of the Sofia Economic Forum

The seventh edition of the Sofia Economic Forum (Sofia Economic Forum VII) brought together leading political leaders, diplomats,

representatives of international organizations and business today.

The forum was opened by Simeon Tsomokos, founder and president of the Delphic Economic Forum, and Minister – President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev.

In his welcoming speech, Tsomokos emphasized that Europe and the world are undergoing geopolitical and technological transformations, and Southeast Europe should be seen as a region of ideas and security.

“Located at a crossroads, Bulgaria has the opportunity to contribute to security, connectivity and diversification. "Bulgaria's development is linked to the development of the region and the quality of relationships, even across the ocean," he emphasized.

Prime Minister Radev also noted the dynamic geopolitical situation in his speech during the forum. He pointed out that we are all suffering the consequences of the deepening crises from the global conflict - military, economic and technological from the war in Ukraine.

The Prime Minister also raised the question of how the state will adapt more quickly and adequately to the dynamic geopolitical changes and how strategic opportunities will be sought for our country and the entire region, as well as how our security will be guaranteed - the foundation of all other activities.

Radev stated that without security there is no social development, economy, investments, human capital, and regional interaction and alliances will gain increasing importance.

Among the highlights of the high-level event, organized by the Delphi Economic Forum, are geopolitical changes, European unity, economic competitiveness and the strategic development of Southeast Europe. Special attention will be paid to the first year of Bulgaria's membership in the eurozone, energy security, technological transformation and opportunities for sustainable economic growth.

The Delphi Economic Forum is a non-profit, member-led organization committed to providing and promoting innovative ideas for sustainable and competitive growth in Europe and the Eastern Mediterranean region.