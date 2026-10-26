Fake dealers are misleading clients on behalf of the Association of Mutual Fund Managers

Fake dealers are misleading clients on behalf of the official Association of Management Companies (AMC), the Financial Supervision Commission warns. Fake profiles are being used on the social network Facebook, which, on behalf of the organization, send invitations to conclude transactions with financial instruments and for asset management.

The pages use all the attributes of AMC - name, visual identity and communication elements.

FSC warns that these messages pose a risk of deception and potential financial fraud.

AMC was established on November 30, 2004 as the first association in Bulgaria of professional managers of mutual fund portfolios. The institution has 28 management companies, representing 146 funds, managing assets for nearly 2.2 billion euros.

The FSC calls on potential investors to exercise increased caution when receiving such messages.

The most important thing is to check the authenticity of the profiles and the identity of the persons contacting them, and not to provide personal data, data for accessing financial accounts or funds before they have verified the legitimacy of the relevant person or organization.

Anyone who doubts that they have become the subject of a possible fraud can check the list of licensed companies on the website of the Financial Supervision Commission https://www.fsc.bg/.

All data on licensed companies, including their electronic communication channels, are available on the website.

The Commission advises, in case of doubt, to:

• require additional data that can be verified and confirmed by independent public sources;

• check the public registers of the FSC, as well as the official websites of the relevant companies - supervised entities;

• cease contact and notify the relevant authorities - the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the FSC in case of suspicion of unscrupulous or criminal activities.

See all the FSC advice to investors on the site “#InvestSafely“ - https://www.fsc.bg/invest-safely/