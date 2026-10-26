A 14-year-old boy took his 54-year-old parent's car and crashed into a fence of a property on "Hemus" Street in the village of Ostrovo. The incident was reported to 112 at around 10:30 a.m. on October 26. Law enforcement officers who arrived at the scene identified the incompetent minor driver, as well as his father - the owner of a "Mercedes C220" - who attempted to hide the car.

Acts have been drawn up under the Road Traffic Act - for the caused traffic accident and for providing a car to an unlicensed driver, and the vehicle's license plates were confiscated by compulsory administrative measure. The injured 75-year-old woman was provided with a report of the damages caused.