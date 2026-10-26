Zarkov: I congratulate Iliana Yotova on her victory in the first round of the presidential elections

„Two candidates passed the tough test on Sunday and as of today we are in a campaign for the second round. We have a contested first round with a clear winner - Iliana Yotova. I want to congratulate her - she spared no effort, did not succumb to the suggestions that everything is predetermined and enters the second round from a good position.“. This was stated by the Chairman of the National Assembly of the BSP Krum Zarkov on the air of the Bulgarian National Radio.

According to him, the BSP did not for a moment think that one becomes president by inertia and as a given, and that is why it mobilized. “The BSP did everything in its power for this campaign, both in terms of organization and in its participation in events and public debates. Against the general background of low participation in these elections, the Socialists participated with a high degree of mobilization. I thank each and every one of them and I appeal to redouble our efforts in the coming week.“, he also said.

When asked about the low voter turnout, Zarkov explained that it affected all candidates and that a battle took place between the most solid cores of support, which were party-based. “Behind Iliyana Yotova there was mobilization of the BSP, I hope others as well, behind Gyurov the samples show that mainly those who supported the PP stood.“, explained the leader of the left. According to him, another reason for the low percentage of voters was the refusal of the second and fourth parties to participate in the presidential elections. According to him, Iliana Yotova has significantly better chances of winning in the second round, as evidenced by the core non-voting Bulgarians behind each of the parties that supported her and Gyurov on October 25. In his opinion, Yotova can mobilize many more people.

„We in the BSP are convinced that Bulgaria must elect a head of state who is up to all the challenges that await us as a society and a state. The president has a bearing on all political topics with a high public degree. His power comes from his direct election. He acquires a particularly powerful significance in a crisis situation, and such crises are coming. We must assess whether we will have a president who will help overcome these crises in the coming months, or one who will be part of them. To this day, we believe and have not wavered for a moment in our understanding that Iliyana Yotova is the most prepared candidate of all those who appeared in these elections.“, Krum Zarkov was categorical.