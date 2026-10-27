End of the state of emergency due to the landslide in Asparuhovo

The state of emergency in the area of the landslide in the Varna district of “Asparuhovo“ is being terminated. It was in effect since September 21, and the power supply and water supply in the affected area have already been restored.

At the suggestion of “Geozashità“ – Varna, the scope of the landslide area has been expanded. Restrictions on construction and repair activities that may affect the condition of the terrain remain in force in the designated area. The Municipality of Varna specified that “the expansion of the scope does not mean that the landslide itself has increased“, but is necessary for the engineering and geological surveys.

Report and expertise are pending

The Regional Directorate for National Construction Control must prepare a report on the necessary strengthening activities. A separate expertise will establish the causes of the landslide. After receiving the results, specific follow-up measures will be determined.

Due to the ongoing need for studies and strengthening, the restoration of the collapsed road has not yet begun. This means that the termination of the state of emergency does not put an end to the work on securing the area.

With the expiration of the term of the measure, the activities of the crisis headquarters also end. The following actions will be carried out within the competence of the responsible institutions.

Sources: bntnews.bg