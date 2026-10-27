Peev discussed with the Ambassador of Qatar the restoration of the Sofia-Doha air route

The Minister of Transport and Communications Georgi Peev and the Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications Hristina Velinova held a meeting with H.E. Fahad Ibrahim Al-Mushayri, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Bulgaria. The main focus of the conversation was the restoration of the direct air route between Sofia and Doha, operated by “Qatar Airways“ for 15 years until the suspension of flights in February 2026.

“The resumption of direct flights between Sofia and Doha is of strategic importance for the international connectivity of Bulgaria. This connection has the potential to stimulate tourism, business and investment, as well as to provide better access for Bulgarian citizens and companies to the global network of destinations served by Qatar Airways,“ said Minister Georgi Peev.

During the meeting, the possibilities for promoting dialogue with all stakeholders were discussed in order to create better conditions for the restoration of the Sofia - Doha route.

The conversation also confirmed the good cooperation between Bulgaria and Qatar within the framework of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). The Bulgarian side expressed gratitude for Qatar's support for our country's candidacy for re-election to the ITU Council for the 2027 - 2030 term, emphasizing the importance of the partnership in the field of digital connectivity and communications.