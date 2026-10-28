Bulgaria and Switzerland launch three environmental measures

The Minister of Environment and Water Rositsa Karamfilova and the Ambassador of Switzerland to Bulgaria Pierre Hagmann will launch three measures for environmental and climate protection. The opening event will take place at 9:00 a.m. at the Grand Hotel “Sofia“, the Ministry of Environment and Water announced.

The meeting will present the main objectives and planned activities of the measures, as well as their expected contribution to environmental and climate protection in Bulgaria. Representatives of institutions, partner organizations and stakeholders are expected to attend.

Three areas of support

The joint work is implemented within the framework of the Swiss-Bulgarian Cooperation Program, and the measures are managed by the Ministry of Environment and Water.

The ModAIRn measure is aimed at improving air quality. The second covers monitoring, control and disposal of obsolete pesticides. The third measure, ProPark, envisages the development of the visitor infrastructure of the Rila National Park.

15 million Swiss francs are planned

In early February, Bulgaria signed an agreement under the Swiss-Bulgarian Cooperation Program worth 15 million Swiss francs. The funds are intended for the implementation of the measure “Visitor Infrastructure and Sustainable Use of the National Park (ProPark)“.

The opening event marks the beginning of joint work on the three measures, which cover air quality, disposal of obsolete pesticides and visitor infrastructure in the “Rila“ National Park.

Sources: bta.bg