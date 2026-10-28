KEWR discusses gas price for November

The Energy and Water Regulatory Commission is discussing the price of natural gas for November. The open session considered the proposal of „Bulgargaz“ to increase the price of the blue fuel to 59.08 euros per megawatt-hour excluding VAT.

The proposed price is nearly 34% above the approved value for October, which is 44.09 euros per megawatt-hour excluding VAT. The procedure began with an application by the public supplier on October 12.

The regulator does not expect the full increase

KEWR indicates that a serious jump to the 34% requested by „Bulgargaz“ is not expected. The chairman of the commission, Plamen Mladenovski, said that natural gas will probably increase in price, but the regulator will not accept the entire proposed increase.

“We will not allow this huge increase that “Bulgargaz“ requested,“ said Plamen Mladenovski.

According to him, gas is a raw material that Bulgaria imports, and its price depends on the stock prices on international markets. He also pointed to an increase in the quotations of the Dutch gas hub TTF since the beginning of the year.

Electricity and heating without change since January

Mladenovski also stated that no change in the prices of electricity and heating is planned from January 1.

„We will work and intend not to change either the price of electricity or the price of heating“, said the chairman of the EWRC.

The final decision on the price of natural gas for November must be announced on November 1. Until then, the proposal of „Bulgargaz“ remains only a requested amount, not an approved final price.

Sources: bntnews.bg